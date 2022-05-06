Watch Ghana forward Ernest Asante’s 'sweet' goal for Omonia Nicosia against Doxa

Sports News of Friday, 6 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Ernest Asante scored with a fantastic volley last weekend when he inspired his Omonia Nicosia outfit to record a 2-0 win against Doxa on the road.



This season, the Cypriot giants have struggled to compete and as a result, must fight for as many points as possible to have any chance of finishing high up the standings.



Last Sunday, Omonia Nicosia played as a guest to Doxa in a relegation playoff match.



On the matchday when the team needed a hero, Ernest Asante popped up and dropped a fantastic performance that saw him open the scoring for his team with a sweet volley in the 51st minute.



Later in the game, the Ghana forward assisted Andres Savva to also score to seal the 2-0 victory for Omonia Nicosia against Doxa.



Courtesy of that win, a strong finish to what has been a difficult season for the team from Nicosia is now in sight.



