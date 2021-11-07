You are here: HomeSports2021 11 07Article 1396570

Sports News of Sunday, 7 November 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Watch GPL highlights as Legon Cities beat RTU at the Accra Sports stadium

Legon Cities FC play videoLegon Cities FC

Legon Cities on Saturday got a 3-2 win over Real Tamale United (RTU) at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Both clubs last weekend drew their respective opening matches of the new 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season.

In Accra, Legon Cities hosted RTU in a matchday 2 clash to battle for the first three points of the campaign.

Following a bright start to the match, Legon Cities FC scored through Joseph Adjei in the 22nd minute to take the lead.

Although RTU would draw level seven minutes later through talisman David Abagna, the home team resumed the second half to exert their superiority.

Goals from Nat Akwah and Jonah Attuquaye in the 56th and 75th minute respectively meant that the team cruised to a 3-2 win at the end of the 90 minutes.

The win means Legon Cities have started the new season brightly with four points out of a possible six from the two matches the team has played.

Watch the highlights of the game below:

