Watch GPL highlights as Karela Utd draw 1-1 with Ashgold in Obuasi

Sports News of Sunday, 7 November 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Karela United on Saturday drew 1-1 with Ashantigold in a matchday 2 encounter of the new league season.



With no so impressive results from the opening weekend of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season, both teams locked horns on matchday two hoping to do better.



In a game played at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium, the visiting team, Karela United scored through Mohammed Humin Dafie in the 35th minute to lead.



Unfortunately, the team could not hold on to even going into the break with the advantage.



Ashanti Gold crawled into the match and equalized through Isaac Opoku Agyemang five minutes later to restore parity to the game.



With both teams unable to find the vital second goal in the second half, Ashanti Gold and Karela United shared the spoils.



Watch the highlights of the game below:



