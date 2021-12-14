Watch Frank Acheampong's goal in Shenzhen's defeat to Shanghai Port

Sports News of Tuesday, 14 December 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Frank Acheampong scored a wonderful goal for Shenzhen FC on Monday morning, providing a consolation goal in the team's 3-1 loss to Shanghai Port.



The former Anderlecht winger started the game today when they hosted the 2021 Chinese Super League's matchday 15 opponent.



Things did not go well for Frank Acheampong and his colleagues in a game played at the Shenzhen Universiade Sports Centre.



Despite being outplayed by Shanghai Port, the Black Stars attacker shone as he pulled the team on his shoulders to try to get something out of the game.



Unfortunately, his consolation goal in the 50th minute was insufficient to give Shenzhen FC a point at the end of 90 minutes.



Goals from Li Shenyuan, Oscar, and Aaron Mooy pushed the visitors to a 3-1 victory.



Watch his goal below:



