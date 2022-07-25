Watch Fatawu Issahaku's penalty miss against Sevilla

Sports News of Monday, 25 July 2022

Fatawu Issahaku features for Sporting Lisbon in defeat to Sevilla



Ghana youth star, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, struck the crossbar during a penalty shootout between Sporting Lisbon and Sevilla in a pre-season friendly match.



The Ghanaian teenage sensation failed to convert his kick as Sporting lost 6-5 on penalties after the match ended 1-1 in regulation time.



Jesus Corona gave Sevilla the lead with a first-half lead inside 15 minutes.



But late in the second half, Paulinho equalised to restore parity for Sporting Lisbon and send the game into penalty shootouts.



Fatawu Issahaku was introduced in the 85th minute, replacing Nuno Santos.



After both sides did not miss any of their first five, the spot-kick moved to sudden death.



Sevilla converted theirs as Fatawu stepped up to take Sporting's first of the sudden death.



He powerfully smashed it to hit the crossbar, handing Sevilla the win.





