Watch Ernest Egyiri's incredible goal that deserves Puskas Award

Sports News of Monday, 30 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian international, Ernest Agyiri warmed the hearts of Ghanaians on social media after scoring a long ranger for his club in the Estonian Premier League.



Ernest Agyiri scored an absolute beauty to snatch a point for his club Levadia Tallin against Flora Tallin on Sunday, May 29, 2022.



The Ghanaian after picking up a loose ball in the middle of the park sent a long drive after realizing that the opposing goalkeeper was off his line. Luckily for Egyiri, he got his goal on target.



The long-effort from Ernest Agyiri cancelled Martin Miller's 18th-minute goal to end the game 1-1 draw between Levadia Tallin and Flora Tallin on Sunday.



The goal becomes Ernest Agyiri's second goal of the season in the Estonian Premier League after making eleven appearances for his club.



