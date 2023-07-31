Watch Emmanuel Yeboah's Haaland-like goal in Cruj's draw against Craiova

Sports News of Monday, 31 July 2023

Black Meteors striker, Emmanuel Boateng scored a spectacular volley for Romanian side Cruj FC in their one-all stalemate against Universitatea Craiova on Sunday, July 30, 2023.



Yeboah pulled parity for the home side with a sensational volley after Craiova opened the scoring just 10 minutes into the game.



Similar to Manchester City's Erling Haaland's acrobatic goal against Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League last season, the 21-year-old made a dashing run to the far post before volleying in a cross to the near post.



However, unlike Haaland who scored with his outside foot, Yeboah scored with his inside foot. Also, the ball was not as high as Haaland's.



Emmanuel Yeaboah is continuing his fine form at the 2023 Africa Youth Championship where he scored 3 goals and provided one assist in three games.



He has now scored two goals in two games since his return to his club.



The former Apo is also a goal away from equalling his tally for last season.



