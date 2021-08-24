Watch Emmanuel Gyasi's first goal of the season for Spezia in draw against Cagliari

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana striker Emmanuel Gyasi made a great start to the new season as he scored for Spezia in their Serie A clash against Cagliari.



Gyasi got Spezia off to a brilliant start in the seventh minute, stunning the home crowd with a strike from outside the box, and they held on to win the first half.



The second period started blisteringly, and it was Spezia who were able to convert before the hour-mark through Simone Bastoni.



After scoring the second, they dropped their guard and allowed Cagliari to dominate.



The result was two goals scored by Joa Pedro to snatch a point.



The Spezia number 11 will be disappointed his goal wasn't enough to win Spezia three points.



Watch Emmanuel Gyasi's goal against Cagliari in the post below:



