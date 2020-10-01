Sports News of Thursday, 1 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Watch Emmanuel Gyasi's delicious assist in Spezia's historic Serie A win

play videoEmmanuel Gyasi in a game against Udinese

Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Gyasi produced a fine performance in his second Serie A appearance to help newcomers Spezia to their first-ever victory in the Italian topflight after beating Udinese on Wednesday evening.



The Palermo born attacker, Emmanuel Gyasi burst down the left and floated in a cross which was met by giant forward Andrey Galabinov for the opener after 30 minutes. It was the Ghanaian's first assist of the campaign.



Gyasi was a menace on the left flank, with his menacing runs and in-swinging crosses causing problems for Udinese at the Friuli.



Despite being on top of his game, manager Vicenzo Italiano had to replace him in the 67th minute as they fought to preserve their lead.



With just the last kick of the game, Galabinov then put the game beyond the host as Spezia left Udine with a 2-0 victory.



