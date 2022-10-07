Watch Eddie Nketiah's goal against Bodø/Glimt

Sports News of Friday, 7 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Attacker Eddie Nketiah scored in Arsenal's 3-0 victory against Norwegian club Bodø/Glimt in the Uefa Europa League on Thursday evening.



Nketiah started his second game in the Europa League this season and scored in the 23rd minute.



Rob Holding doubled the Premier League club's lead in the 27th minute. Portuguese midfielder Fábio Vieira scored Arsenal's third goal in the 84th minute.



Eddie Nketiah did not complete the game he was substituted in the 82nd minute.



Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey who scored against Spurs in the North London Derby was an unused substitute.



The Gunners are currently first in Group A with six points after two games.



Below is the video:



