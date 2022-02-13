Watch Daniel Kofi-Kyereh’s goal for St Pauli against Jahn Regensburg

Sports News of Sunday, 13 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Daniel Kofi-Kyereh returned to action by scoring for St Pauli in their game against Jahn Regensburg.



The 25-year-old who had an outstanding performance at the just-ended 2021 Africa Cup of Nations returned to his club with a thigh injury.



He missed a couple of games where St Pauli struggled in his absence.



On his return to action on Saturday, the enterprising midfielder netted the side third goal against their opponent in the German Bundesliga 2.



Kofi-Kyereh climbed off the bench to score for St Pauli as they secure a 3-2 win over Jahn Regensburg at away.



He has now scored 6 goals and provided 10 assists in 19 German Bundesliga games.



