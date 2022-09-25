Watch Black Stars' recovery session after Brazil defeat

Sports News of Sunday, 25 September 2022

The Black Stars of Ghana held a recovery session on Saturday, September 24, 2022, after they were hammered by Brazil in a pre-World Cup friendly on Friday.



Thomas Partey did not take part in the session due to his knee injury and has been granted permission to return to Arsenal for further assessment.



The team had a successful recovery training before they departed France to Spain ahead for their second friendly of the international break.



Ghana lost 3-0 to Brazil and are looking to right the wrong in their next game against Nicaragua in Spain.



The team have already touched down in Spain ahead of the match on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.



