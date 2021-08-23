Watch Black Stars newbie Kelvin Yeboah's fifth goal of the season

Sports News of Monday, 23 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian forward Kelvin Yeboah scored his fifth goal of the season for Sturm Graz in their 2-2 draw against Austria Vien in the Austrian Bundesliga.



Yeboah, the nephew of Ghana legend Anthony Yeboah, is in top form in the ongoing season for his club.



The visitors opened the match's scoring in the 19th minute through Marco Djuricin, who scored from the spot.



Manprit Sarkaria drew the hosts level two minutes after the break after connecting a pass by Lukas Jager.



Yeboah scored his 4th goal of the season to put Graz ahead four minutes later after being set up by Jakob Jantscher.



Djuricin scored again in the 69th minute to pull parity at the Merkur-Arena in Graz.



Yeboah has now bagged six goals in 7 appearances in all competitions this season.



His impressive performance has earned him a call up to the Black Stars squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



