Watch Bernard Tekpetey and Elvis Manu goals for Ludogorets

Sports News of Monday, 26 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian duo Bernard Tekpetey and Elvis Manu scored to help Ludogorets beat Lokomotiv Plovdiv on Sunday, July 25, 2021.



Their goals ensured that Ludogorets won 3-1 at the Lokomotiv Stadium in Plovdiv.



Before scoring, he set up compatriot Elvis Manu to put Lodogorets in front in the 44th minute and was involved in the second goal.



Manu was the first to score with his goal assisted by Tekpetey, who found the net in the closing stages of the match.



Tekpetey, who joined Ludogorets permanently this summer, will hope to score in subsequent games.



