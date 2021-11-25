Watch Azumah Nelson show off dancing skills at daughter’s wedding

Sports News of Thursday, 25 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Azumah Nelson’s iconic status in Ghana and beyond is without question. The boxing hall of famer has since his days of active boxing been an ambassador for the country, bringing the world’s eye to the country with his achievements.



For those who lived his hey days, his exploits on the world stage was one of a handful of things that brought the country pride.



Azumah’s fame and worldwide recognition have been built on outstanding feats in boxing but unknown to many, he has a hidden talent.



This talent was brought to bear during the wedding ceremony Dorinda Azumah last weekend.



Azumah Nelson descended onto the dance floor with rhythmic movements to Amakye Dede’s ‘akwadaa wesoa’ song.



There were cheers and applause from the gathering as they admired the moves by Azumah Nelson.



Watch the video below







