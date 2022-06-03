Watch Augustine Okrah and Alidu Seidu's Black Stars initiation dance

Sports News of Friday, 3 June 2022

Black Stars debutants, Augustine Okrah and Alidu Seidu were put through an initiation that saw them dance in front of their Black Stars teammates in camp.



The Black Stars after beating Madagascar in their 2023AFCON qualifiers opener have begun preparation for the second game against the Central Africa Republic.



It is a norm at the Black Stars that the newly-invited players are put through initiation to help them integrate well into the team.



Bechem United's Augustine Okrah was called to the dancefloor first. He took off his flaps before unleashing ridiculous moves that got his teammates cracking up with laughter.



Clermont Foot's defender, Alidu Seidu also took center stage and showed off a simple but exciting dance move that all the players danced along.



Ghana are top of Group E after beating Madagascar 3-0 in Cape Coast. They will face Central Africa Republic in their second group game on Sunday, June 5, 2022.





