You are here: HomeSports2022 02 23Article 1476023

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Watch Asamoah Gyan, Drogba, Sammy Kuffour, Eto'o others play in ceremonial match in Senegal

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Asamoah Gyan with Tony Baffoe at the event play videoAsamoah Gyan with Tony Baffoe at the event

Senegal win AFCON

Asamoah Gyan rules out retirement from football

Senegal build new stadium

Three Ghanaian football legends were among a team of African football legends who played a ceremonial match for the opening of the Abdoulaye Wade Stadium in Senegal.

Former Black Stars players Asamoah Gyan, Tony Baffoe and Sammy Kuffour were part of a collection of African football legend who graced the event.

A 30-minute ceremonial played to unveil the new stadium saw An African legends team playing a Senegelese legend team.

Neither side won the match as it ended 1-1 with Khalilou Fadiga scoring for the Senegalese whiles Nigerian icon Austin Jay Jay Okocha did same for the African legends.

Among the highly-powered delegation that saw the game at the 50,000-seater stadium were the Presidents of CAF and FIFA.

In a post-match statement shared via his social media handles, Asamoah Gyan said indicated his excitement with meeting the continent’s most celebrated footballers.

Watch highlights of the game below



Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment