Watch Andre Ayew's superb free-kick goal against Ethiopia in 2022 World Cup qualifiers

Sports News of Saturday, 13 November 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew scored a remarkable goal from a set-piece in Ghana's 1-1 draw against Ethiopia at the Orlando Stadium in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



Dominating much of the opening minutes of the game, Milovan Rajevac’s men had to wait until the 21st minute to break the deadlock.



Forward, Richmond Boakye-Yiadom was fouled on the edge of the box, and Andre Ayew stepped up to hit the ball into the back of the net.



The goal is Ayew’s 21st career for the Black Stars in 99 games for the Black Stars.



