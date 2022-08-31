You are here: HomeSports2022 08 31Article 1613594

Sports News of Wednesday, 31 August 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Watch Andre Ayew's sleek first league goal of the season

Andre Ayew in action for his club play videoAndre Ayew in action for his club

Andre Ayew was in fine form on Tuesday evening, scoring to help Al Sadd beat Al-Sailiya SC in a Qatar Stars League clash played at the Education City Stadium. 

The Ghana captain scored with a well-placed strike as champions Al Sadd beat Al-Sailiya 2-1 to bounce back to winning ways after last Tuesday’s defeat against Al-Gharafa.

The 32-year-old was played through on goal and kept his cool to slot the ball past the onrushing goalkeeper.

It is Ayew's first league goal of the 2022/23 season, but his second in all competitions.

 