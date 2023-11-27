Watch Andre Ayew's red card incident in Le Havre draw against Nantes

Sports News of Monday, 27 November 2023

Black Stars skipper, Andre Ayew, had an unwanted start to his Le Havre spell after he was red-carded on his debut against Nantes in French Ligue 1 on Sunday, November 26, 2023.



Ayew was sent off just two minutes into his return to the Ligue 1 after stamping Nantes' Eray Comert.



Ayew replaced Loïc Négo in the 65th minute to make his first Ligue 1 appearance since 2019 but he had bad luck as the referee deemed his challenge dangerous and thus sent him off.



The match was his first club football action since May 2023, when he came on as a sub for Nottingham Forest in their one-all draw against Crystal Palace.



Despite Le Havre completing the game with 10 men, they held the home side to a goalless draw.



The 33-year-old joined Le Havre as a free agent before the November international break. His 10th club in his career.



Watch Andre Ayew's red card incident







