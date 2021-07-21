Watch Alfred Duncan's goal for Fiorentina in pre-season friendly win

Sports News of Wednesday, 21 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Alfred Duncan was on target as Fiorentina won their first pre-season friendly under Vincenzo Italiano, defeating Ostermünchen 7-1.



The Viola had their debut outing with coach Italiano, who finally arrived from Spezia after weeks of negotiations and the abrupt departure of Gennaro Gattuso.



His debut saw Fiorentina earn a thumping victory, with Ghana midfielder Alfred Duncan scoring a great goal.



Duncan is hoping to be included in Italiano plans for the coming season having spent the second half on loan at Cagliari.



Since his move to Fiorentina last year January, Duncan is yet to make a mark at the Artemio Franchi Stadium.



See highlights of the match including Duncan's goal below:



