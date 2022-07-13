Watch Afena-Gyan's goal in AS Roma win over Sunderland

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 July 2022

Black Stars forward, Felix Afena-Gyan scored in AS Roma's pre-season friendly against Sunderland on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.



The 19-year-old recorded a goal and assist as Roma picked up a 2-0 win in their first pre-season game ahead of the new campaign.



Afena-Gyan replaced Sephan El Shaarawy in the second half and broke the deadlock in the 75th minute with a beautifully placed shot.



Five minutes later, he assisted Zaniolo for the second goal as Jose Mourinho's side got off to a winning start in the pre-season games.



The Black Stars forward has been linked with a loan move to Sassuolo and Crystal Palace.



Felix Afena-Gyan on July 6, 2022, signed a new four-year contract extension with Roma.



"I am really pleased to have signed this contract," Afena-Gyan after opening the new deal.



"Ever since I arrived at this club, my aim was to get into the first team, and since I did that, my life has changed a lot," he added.



He continued that he is motivated to start the new season as he looks forward to improving as a striker.



"Now, I need to just concentrate on continuing to improve, I am motived to start the new season in the best possible way."



Watch Afena-Gyan's goal below:







