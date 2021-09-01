Walk out if you’re not a top player - Kurt Okraku goes tough on Black Stars players

Sports News of Wednesday, 1 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The GFA President says there is no room for excuses



• Kurt wants Ghana to qualify for the World Cup



• The Black Stars missed out on the 2018 edition



President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku has asked Black Stars players who are not ready to commit their all to the senior national team to up and leave ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.



Ghana missed out on the World Cup in 2018 after failing to qualify from the group.



In a bid to ensure Ghana does not miss out on another World Cup, the GFA president has vehemently told the players that the GFA would not tolerate any lackadaisical attitude from players.



“It’s the moment I have been waiting for because perhaps this is my very first time and It’s a moment each of you should be looking up for if you’re a top player,” the GFA President said.



He added, “If any of you is not a top player this is the door you can move out, it means you don’t belong to this family. You don’t belong to the platform that confronts us this Friday.”



Kurt Okraku has mounted pressure on the team to deliver come Friday, September 3, as the Black Stars host Ethiopia at the Cape Coast Stadium.



According to him, the World Cup is where the world’s best players are assembled, hence Ghana must book a ticket to the next mundial.



He said, “If you are a top player the World Cup is the biggest platform you can think about. It is where all the big players are assembled and show what they are made of.”



Adding, “If you are a top coach this is the time to show you are the best CK. The same if you are a top manager this the time to show what you have.”



Kurt Okraku went on to say, “I believe each one of you here has been waiting for the time to play at the World Cup and that journey starts from here.





“It’s important that each one of us will keep our minds firmly focused on the end vision which is qualify to the mundial. That is why we are challenged to be part of that massive platform,” he concluded.



