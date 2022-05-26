You are here: HomeSports2022 05 26Article 1546646

Sports News of Thursday, 26 May 2022

Wakaso's inclusion in latest Ghana squad draws shocking reaction from social media users

Midfielder Mubarak Wakaso has taken over the Twitter trends after being named in the latest Black Stars squad by coach Otto Addo for the upcoming international assignments.

The former Villarreal midfielder has been named in the Black Stars' squad for the 2023 Africa Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and the Central African Republic in June.

While Otto Addo continues to be the "darling boy" of many Ghanaians for returning Ghana to the World Cup, his decision to include an inactive Mubarak Wakaso has caused an outrage on social media.

Mubarak Wakaso hasn't played competitive football since September 2021 as he continues to battle with injuries, making Ghanaians on social media question the motive behind his call-up.

Wakaso's competitive football game was in September 2021 while playing for Jiangsu Suning in the Chinese Super League despite being in the Black Stars squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Below are some social media reactions in the post below: