Wakaso, Boakye Yiadom to make Black Stars return for 2023 AFCON qualifiers

Sports News of Thursday, 26 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Experienced Ghanaian duo of Mubarak Wakaso and Richmond Boakye Yiadom are set to make a return to the Black Stars ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers next month.



Ghana will play Madagascar on June 1 before traveling to Central Africa for their second group game on June 5.



Both Wakaso and Boakye Yiadom were part of the Black Stars team that were booted out of the AFCON 2021 tournament in Cameroon early this year.



Having missed out of the squad for the World Cup play-off against Nigeria in March, the duo are expected to make Otto Addo’s list for AFCON qualifiers in June.



Boakye Yiadom has been on top form for Israeli side Beitar Jerusalem and is expected to earn a place in the yet to be released squad for the qualifiers.



He has scored seven goals form nineteen games whiles Wakaso has 13 goals in 65 appearances for Ghana.