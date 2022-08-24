Wakaso, Baba Rahman and three others who could be excluded from Otto Addo’s squad to face Brazil

Sports News of Wednesday, 24 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mubarak Wakaso and Baba Rahman lead a list of five Black Stars players who could miss Ghana's friendly against Brazil for various reasons.



Ghana will engage FIFA’s highest-ranked team on September 23, 2022, after CAF postponed the month's 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



The game is one of two high-profile friendlies secured by the Ghana FA to prepare the team for the FIFA World Cup in 2022. As a result, Otto Addo would want to maximise the games by inviting players who are currently in good shape to assess his available options.



The technical team will announce their squad soon as there might be some obvious absentees.



Here are five players who could miss Ghana-Brazil friendly



Mubarak Wakaso



Mubarak Wakaso is currently unattached. He has not played club football since the start of 2022.



Wakaso was part of Otto Addo’s squad for 2023 AFCON qualifiers and the Kirin Cup in June.



He may lose his place in the next call-up because he has been inactive since Ghana's win over Chile in the Kirin Cup two months ago.



Antoine Semenyo



The Bristol City forward picked up an injury during his Black Stars debut in June.



Semenyo has missed Bristol's first six matches in the new season and is expected to return in September, which could see him miss the friendly against Brazil.



Baba Rahman



The Chelsea left-back is out favour at his club. Currently, he has been dropped out of the first team and is yet to secure a move away from the club.



His last competitive game was in June when he helped Ghana secure a penalty shootout win against Chile in the Kirin Cup.



Christopher Antwi Adjei



Bochum forward, Christopher Antwi Adjei could miss Otto Addo's squad for the upcoming friendly due to injury.



He is expected to recover within the first two weeks of September and therefore might not be fully ready for national assignment.



Kwesi Okyere Wriedt



Kwesi Okyere Wriedt is struggling for minutes at Holstein Kiel. Out of his club's 6 matches in the new season, Wriedt has played just 66 minutes.



The 28-year-old striker could therefore be overlooked regarding the attacking Black Stars options for the friendly.







EE/KPE