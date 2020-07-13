Sports News of Monday, 13 July 2020

Wakaso, 2 other Black Stars players set for new season as football returns in China

Ghana internationals, Frank Acheampong, Emmanuel Boateng and Mubarak Wakaso are ready for the new Chinese season after the green light was given for the league to return.



The Chinese Football Association postponed indefinitely the start of the country’s top-flight league due to the escalation of the coronavirus.



The Chinese government has now given the green light for the Chinese Super League to resume after it starts delayed as a result of the Coronavirus outbreak.



Maubarak Wakaso has left Ghana by chartered flight to join his Black Stars teammates Frank Acheampong and Emmanuel Boateng in China as they prepare with their respective clubs for the new season.



Wakaso, 29 signed a three-year deal with Chinese outfit Jiangsu Suning from Spanish side Deportivo Alaves in January 2020.



However, he didn’t join his outfit because the Coronavirus was at its peak in China, where the disease was first recorded.



And while on holidays back home, the President of the Republic of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo announced the closure of the country's borders as a measure to control the outbreak of the COVID-19.



As the commencement of the league is nearing, clubs have resumed their training sessions to keep their players in shape for the upcoming season.



Mabrak Wakaso who has been in Ghana for the past six months as a result of travel restrictions has returned to China by a chartered plane to start training with Jiangsu Suning.



Wakaso spent most of his career in Spain playing for the likes Elche, Villarreal, Espanyol, Granada, Las Palmas and Alaves.



The nomadic midfielder also spent time with Rubin Kazan, Celtic and Panathinaikos out of Spain.



Wakaso was a member of the Black Stars team at the 2014 FIFA World Cup and has also represented Ghana in four Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.



In total, he has made 58 appearances for the Black Stars since making his full international debut in 2012 against Malawi in a 2013 Africa Cup of Nations.

