WWCQ: Nigerian referee to handle Ghana vrs Uganda clash

Sports News of Saturday, 5 February 2022

Source: GNA

Patience Ndidi, a Nigerian referee, has been appointed to handle the return leg of the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) Under-20 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers (WWCQ) game between the national under-20 female team, the Black Maidens of Ghana and the Young Crested Cranes of Uganda.



The renowned referee handled the Ghana (Black Maidens) versus Liberia match in March 2020.



The 33-year-old FIFA referee would be assisted by compatriots Mimisen Agatha Iyorhe (Assistant I), Beauty Kabeda Terah (Assistant II) and with Hannah Elaigwe (Fourth Referee).



Souadatou Djallo-Kalkaba from Cameroon would serve as the Match Commissioner while Senegalese Fadouma Dia Dia works as Referees Assessor.



Dr. Christiana Baah from Ghana has also been appointed as the COVID-19 officer.



The Black Princesses will be hosting their Ugandan counterparts at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Saturday, February 5 at 3 pm.



Ghana holds a 2-1 advantage from the first leg.