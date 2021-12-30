WPL Week Three: Hasaacas, Dreamz Ladies seek to maintain winning streak

Sports News of Thursday, 30 December 2021

Source: GNA

Defending Champions, Hasaacas Ladies and debutants Dreamz Ladies will be looking forward to continuing their winning spree in both the Northern and Southern zone, as they head towards match-day three of the Women’s Premier League ( WPL) this weekend.



Hasaacas Ladies, having won two matches this season and currently leading the southern zone, would go into this game to continue their winning streak against Police Ladies who are also unbeaten in this season.



Goals from Louisa Aniwaa and Grace Animah helped Police Ladies to beat Berry Ladies 2-0 in their last WPL game, whiles Hasaacas Ladies also defeated Army Ladies 4-1 to maintain their spot on top of the Southern Zone.



Police Ladies lost 3-0 to Hasaacas Ladies the last time they visited the Gyandu Park and would be chasing to make history in Sekondi this time round. Coach Yussif Basigi and Coach Franklin Oswald Sam have both had a perfect start this season and will not relent on their efforts to earn a win.



Faith Ladies who are two points behind Hasaacas Ladies will battle another title contender, Berry Ladies FC, who are also currently in fourth position this Saturday at the Madina AstroTurf. Faith Ladies beat Immigration Ladies 4-0 last weekend and would also be looking forward to maintaining their unbeaten run going into this game



Elsewhere at the Carl Reindorf Park at Dansoman, Thunder Queens will host Army Ladies this Friday. Thunder Queens FC leads Army Ladies with just one point on the log, with Army ladies down at the bottom of the league table. Both sides are yet to win any match this season.



At the McDan La Town Park, struggling Immigration Ladies will face Sea Lions on Saturday. Both sides haven’t also won any league match this season. Whilst Immigration Ladies are eighth on the league table, with Sea Ladies occupy the sixth position on the 10-club league log in the Southern Zone.



In the Northern Zone, leaders, Dreamz Ladies will travel to Kumasi to play sixth place Supreme Ladies at the Bantama AstroTurf on Sunday. Dreamz Ladies have been unbeaten after two weeks of action and would be looking forward to picking up a win as they visit Supreme Ladies.



Pearlpia Ladies who are in fine form this season will battle it out with Prison Ladies this Saturday at the Aliu Mahama Stadium whereas Ampem Darkoa welcome Kumasi Sports Academy to the Nana Ameyaw Park in Techiman, on Monday in their race to win the premier league title.



The two sides both have the same points this season.



At the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Friday, FC Savannah who are on three points will host Ashtown Ladies who are at the bottom of the Northern zone whilst Fabulous lock horns with Northern Ladies on Sunday.