WPL: Four players nominated for NASCO player of the Month for May

Sports News of Saturday, 19 June 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Evelyn Badu, Constance Serwaa Agyemang, Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah and Rahama Jafar have been nominated for the prestigious NASCO player of the month award for the month of May. Their statistics are as follows:



Elvelyn Badu put up a stellar performance for Hasaacas Ladies in the month of May holding her won in the midfield of the Southern Zone champions. She featured in all four matches, and gave an assist. Evelyn was also won one NASCO player of the match award in the game against Sea Lions.



Berry Ladies winger, Constance Serwaa Agyemang was exceptional for her side in the month of May. She featured in all four games, scored one goal and made two assists. She was adjudged NASCO player of the match twice when they played against Thunder Queens and Hasaacas Ladies.



Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah of Ampem Darkoa Ladies was a top performer and a delight to watch in the month of May. She featured in all four matches, scored eight goals including two hat-tricks and made one assist. She currently leads the overall goal scorers’ chart with 17 goals.



Northern Ladies’ forward Rahama Jafar completes the nominee list for player of the month for May – an impeccable performance she displayed. Rahama featured in all four matches for her side and netted six goals including a haul. She was also named NASCO player of the match against Ampem Darkoa Ladies.



The winner of the player of the month will be awarded with a 32inch NASCO TV set. You can also visit the twitter account of the Ghana Women’s Premier League, @wplgh_official and express support for your favorite player.