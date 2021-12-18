You are here: HomeSports2021 12 18Article 1426429

Sports News of Saturday, 18 December 2021

Source: GNA

WPL 2021/22: Soccer Intellectuals travel to pick a point from Thunder Queens

Soccer Intellectuals travelled to the Dansoman Carl Reindorf Park to pick a point from Thunder Queens in match-day one of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) on Friday.

The match ended 0-0 with both teams squandering some decent chances that came their way.

Thunder Queens, playing at the Carl Reindorf Park for the first time pressed the visitors in the first half for the opener but Soccer Intellectuals’ goalie, Grace Andoh was superb with her saves to keep the game barren.

In the 23rd minute, Soccer Intellectuals’ Ernestina Ayisie nearly powered her side to lead but her shot missed the goal post by inches.

To ensure victory, both teams made changes but that was not enough to break the deadlock.

Ayisie was adjudged the NASCO player of the match.

