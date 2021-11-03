WC qualifiers: South Africa boss Hugo Broos declares Zimbabwe game a 'must win'

Sports News of Wednesday, 3 November 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

South Africa coach Hugo Broos has declared their 2022 World Cup qualifying match against Zimbabwe as a must-win.



South Africa faces Zimbabwe on November 11 at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.



A win will keep South Africa at the top ahead of the Ghana clash in Cape Coast.



“It’s a tricky game. First of all they are the neighbours, so this is a derby. It’s always difficult,” Broos said.



“I don’t know what they are going to do. If the coach will maybe put a team in preparation of Afcon [2023] and maybe try some new payers. Or is he going back to some old players like before, and also preparing for Afcon?” Broos said.



“This is something we have to see in the next week. We have to focus on the fact that we have to win.



“If we don’t win the game, what importance can the game in Ghana have? We need to be there [in Ghana] with one point ahead. Maybe more. Let’s hope more.



“Ghana have the pressure to win against us, so therefore we have to win against Zimbabwe. If it’s a Zimbabwe with the team from two months ago, or a new team, or whatever, doesn’t matter. We need to win against Zimbabwe.”



Bafana Bafana and Black Stars are separated by just one point coming into the final two games in the qualifiers this month.



South Africa will qualify for the playoffs with a win over Zimbabwe and draw against Ghana while the Black Stars must secure six points against Ethiopia and Bafana Bafana.