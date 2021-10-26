WC Qualifiers: Ghana's referee Daniel Laryea to officiate Cape Verde vs. CAR match

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian top referee Daniel Nii Laryea has been appointed to officiate the World Cup qualifying match between Cape Verde and Central Africa Republic.



The matchday 5 fixture will take place at the Stade Municipal Adérito Sena in Mindelo on 13 November 2021.



Laryea will be assisted by Ghanaian compatriots Kwasi Acheampong Brobbey and Paul Kodzo Atimaka.



Charles Benle Bulu also from Ghana will be the fourth official for the match.



Cape Verde are sitting at 2nd place in the Group C with 7 points, two points behind leaders in Nigeria.



Central Africa Republic are 3rd whereas Liberia are languishing bottom on the log.