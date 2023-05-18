WAFU ZONE B U-20: Tournament will put Ghana’s women's football on the world map - Rosalind Amoh

Sports News of Thursday, 18 May 2023

The Vice Chairperson of the Ghana Women’s League Board, Rosalind Amoh, is confident that the upcoming WAFU Zone B Women U-20 Championship will significantly raise the profile of women's football in Ghana on the global stage.



The inaugural edition of the international youth football championship is set to take place in Ghana from 20 May to June 2, 2023, with all seven WAFU Zone B member associations confirming their participation.



Rosalind Amoh highlighted the tournament as an important milestone for women's football in Ghana, building upon previous successes and increasing visibility for the sport.



“I think that it gives us another step in our string because it is WAFU ZONE B Tournament,” she told Radio Gold.



“Don’t forget that in 2018 when the Queens went for the inaugural competition in Abidjan, they went there to win and the next competition, they went to win bronze and so it also adds to your record and it also brings you to the limelight more. People get to know that women's football is developing.” Rosalind Amoh told Radio Gold Sports.



Teams participating in the tournament include Benin, Niger, Togo, Nigeria, Burkina Faso and Ivory Coast.



