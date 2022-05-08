WAFU U-20 tournament: Nigeria beat Ghana in Group B opener

Sports News of Sunday, 8 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana’s Black Satellites started the defense of the WAFU U-20 Zone B Championship title with a defeat to Nigeria on Sunday afternoon.



The U20 tournament started in Niger on Saturday with two matches already played on the opening day.



On day two today, defending champions Ghana locked horns with rivals Nigeria in a highly-anticipated contest staged at the Stade de General-Seyni-Kountche.



Unfortunately, for the Black Satellites, the young Super Eagles had too much ammunition in their arsenal.



Courtesy of goals from Ibrahim Muhammad and Ahmed Abdullai in each half of the game respectively, the Nigerian side cruised to a deserved 2-0 win against Ghana at the end of the 90 minutes.



The poor start to the tournament could prove disastrous for the defending champions if the team fails to win the second game.



In the second game of the Black Satellites, they will face Burkina Faso in the next group game on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the same venue.