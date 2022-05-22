WAFU U-20: Social media users accuse Nigeria of winning tournament with overaged players

Sports News of Sunday, 22 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigeria beat Ghana in Group stages of WAFU tournament



Nigeria beat Benin to win WAFU



Ghana eliminated from group stages



Nigeria were crowned winners of the WAFU Zone B U-20 tournament in Niger after beating Benin in the final in Niamey on Friday, May 20, 2022.



Nigeria beat Benin 3-1 with Tolulope Ojo hitting a double as Ibrahim Muhammad added another for the champions. Rivaldo Alitonou grabbed the consultation for Benin.



Images of the team's celebration surfaced online as some accused the Champions of using overaged players.



Many claims that some players of the Flying Eagles look older than their age single out players like Ibrahim Yahaya and Tolulope Ojo.



Meanwhile, Burkina Faso placed third after beating Ivory Coast as defending champions, Ghana were eliminated in the group stages.





Below are some reactions







Ibrahim Yahaya, a player for Gombe United and U20 Nigeria.



A very talented U20 young player.



???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/QMgMWKsoQO — brῖδgϵ. ϻϵ ⚡ (@bridgeonly1) May 18, 2022

Ibrahim Yahaya, a player for Gombe United and U20 Nigeria.



A very talented U20 young player.@CalvinEmeka @TheOddSolace @osasuo pic.twitter.com/JHr4KeDwKr — KiniScore (@KiniScore) May 18, 2022

Nigeria’s U-20 Man of the match , Ibrahim Yahaya ???? pic.twitter.com/eTM85woETf — Max (@Chikadibia__) May 18, 2022

Are you telling me am 6 years older than this man here? ???????????????? — Kweku (@kwekuthehustle) May 22, 2022

Africa.....so Phil Phoden is older than this guy ....ok — Jeremiah Johnson (@a_jerry_j) May 22, 2022

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh was in the team last year.



Let's make progress. — Ekow Amoasi Is My Name (@amoasi_ekow) May 22, 2022

Nigeria U-20 reached the finals of the ongoing WAFU B U-20 championship in Niamey. Congratulations young teens! ???? pic.twitter.com/W6vu0sTWyC — IAmPete™???? (@PIniomor) May 19, 2022