WAFU U-17 Cup of Nations launched in Cape Coast

Sports News of Wednesday, 25 May 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The Local Organizing Committee (LOC) of the WAFU U-17 Cup of Nations Ghana 2022 has officially launched the tournament at Ridge Royal Hotel in Cape Coast.



The seven-nation regional tournament which kicks off on Saturday, June 11, will take place at the Cape Coast and Elmina sports stadia.



The ceremony was chaired by Samuel Anim Addo – Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee with support from LOC Members Robert Duncan and James Essilfie.



The Local Organizing Committee (LOC) provided information on team arrivals, accommodation, training pitches, and match venue, among others.



"Today is a special day and Ghana is going to make history, this particular tournament - WAFU U-17 Championship is a preparatory stage for the Africa Cup of Nations AFCON to be hosted in Algeria," LOC Chairman Samuel Anim Addo said.



"It is a great tournament for Ghana and Africa".



"Why am I saying, it's a great tournament. It is a great tournament because it is being hosted by a great city - Cape Coast, former Capital of the Gold Coast a place where football began in Ghana"



‘’A lot of history has been made in Cape Coast and there is more to come. The rich culture, the history, and the hospitality is absolutely amazing and we will create the right environment for everyone to experience, feel and learn here.



"So today is a special day that we launching this tournament, we are entreating each and every one of you, Ghanaians, media and all over the world to join us make history once again with this tournament in Cape Coast" he added.



Nigeria, Cote D’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Togo, Niger, Benin, and host Ghana are the seven teams that will be competing for the title and ticket to Algeria for the TotalEnergies U-17 Africa Cup of Nations.