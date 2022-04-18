WAFU B U20 Championship: Ghana's opponent Nigeria names 40-man squad for tournament

Sports News of Monday, 18 April 2022

Ghana's opponents Nigeria have named a provisional 40-man squad for the WAFU B U20 Championship in Niamey, Niger.



Head coach Ladan Bosso is expected to prune down his squad before the start of the tournament.



The Flying Eagles are expected to open camp on Monday with players billed to arrive at the Blue Spring Hotel in Abuja with their international passports.



The list has four goalkeepers, 12 midfielders, 17 midfielders, and 7 forwards.



Seven-time African champions, the Flying Eagles will play in Group B of the WAFU B Championship alongside Ghana and Burkina Faso, with the tournament scheduled for 7th – 20th May in Niamey.



Hosts Niger Republic, Cote d’Ivoire, Togo, and Benin Republic will contend in Group A.



Only the two finalists will qualify from the WAFU B zone to participate in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



ALL THE INVITED PLAYERS:



Goalkeepers: Orya Joseph (Lobi Stars); Nathaniel Nwosu (Water FC); Jimoh Saheed (Adoration FC); Chijioke Anianboso (Giant Brillars)



Defenders: Njoke Augustine (Abia Warriors); Gabriel Adewara (Ikorodu United); Babaji Abubakar (Niger Tornadoes); Okoli Augustine (Giant Brillars); Hassan Shuaibu (Smart City); Uzochukwu Ezeobi (Zamfara United); Opeyemi Omoloye (Amure City); Frederick Benjamin (ABS FC); Monsuru Oyinmade (A&A Academy); Adegbite Emmanuel (Enyimba FC); Bolu Shotimade (Akwa United); Adamu Saidu (Water FC)



Midfielders: Anas Hassan (Vandrezzer FC); Okeowo Oluwaseyi (3SC); Shehu Sada (Nasarawa United); Promise Harrison (SuperStars Academy); Lawal Samson (Katsina United); Clinshak Longba (Plateau United); Aminu Muhammad (Gombe United); Abdulmajeed Ibrahim (Global FC); Onuche Ogbelu (FOSLA Academy); Jejeko Ola (Coment FC); Hussaini Garba (Maikunkele FC); Divine Nwachukwu (Adoration FC); Sulaiman Kirki (Kebbi United); Munir Idris (Niger Tornadoes); Aminu Yahaya (Nnewi United); Tolulope Simon Ojo (Remo Stars); Muhammad Sambo Shehu (Katsina United)



Forwards: Emmanuel Ogbole (FC Basira); Ifeanyi Ogba (Lobi Stars); Sopurochukwu Kelechi (HP Academy); Henry Ndubuisi (Cydos FC); Ibrahim Yahaya (Gombe United); Aliyu Abdullahi (Nasarawa United); Ahmed Abdullah (HP Academy)