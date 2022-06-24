You are here: HomeSports2022 06 24Article 1568621

Sports News of Friday, 24 June 2022

WAFU-B U17 Tournament: Bado Benoit to officiate Black Starlets vs Ivory Coast 3rd-place match

Burkina Faso's Bado Benoit will officiate Ghana's WAFU-B U17 third-place playoff game against Ivory Coast on Friday.

He will be assisted by Igho Hope from Nigeria and Dodometin Joe Cortel from Benin.

Niger's Zouwaira Souley is the fourth referee for the match with Nigeria's Peter Edibi as Referee Assessor.

The match will kick-off at 3pm.

