WAFU-B U-20 Championship: Karim Zito explains Clinton Duodu and Osman Amadu exclusion

Sports News of Monday, 9 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana U-20 coach Abdul Karim Zito says the decision to exclude Clinton Duodu (Bechem United) and Osman Amadu (Legon Cities) from the squad for the WAFU B Cup of Nations is as a result of unimpressive performance at camp.



The duo who have had a descent campaign in the Ghana Premier League were surprisingly dropped from the final list for the tournament in Niger.



This has generated a heated argument among football fanatics in the country.



Speaking after Ghana’s defeat to Nigeria on Sunday, Karim Zito explained the duo were dropped because they did not perform while in camp.



“Your team’s performance will bring you to the national team and when you come to the national team, I don’t use your team’s performance to judge you or to select but rather I use what you show to me at national camp to select you”



“When they came, I was even wondering, what is wrong with Clinton, for Amadu, of late he doesn’t play. I play him in the knockout, we beat them, he did not play, all time Amadu is on the bench and in all the friendly games we played they did not perform, so why should I bring them?



“They can talk but your performance outside with your club will bring you to the national team but you have to perform with me before I select you. They didn’t perform well and that is why I dropped them”



The Black Satellites suffered a 2-0 defeat in their first game of the WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations at the GSK Stadium on Sunday evening.



Goals from Ibrahim Muhammad and Ahmed Abdullai in each half of the game ensure the Nigerians picks the points at stake.