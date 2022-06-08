WAFU B U-17 LOC meets Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana

Sports News of Wednesday, 8 June 2022

The Local Organizing Committee (LOC) of the WAFU B U-17 Cup of Nations qualifiers has met with the Nigerian High Commissioner His Excellency Ebok – Ete Ibas in Accra.



The meeting was to appeal to his office to help mobilize Nigerians resident in Ghana to travel to Cape Coast to support the U-17 team and to make the tournament a fruitful one. The LOC was led by Chairman Samuel Anim Addo. He was accompanied by James Essilfie – a Member of the LOC.



‘’This meeting has been necessitated by the large Nigerian community in Ghana as we are of the view that you have a key role to play to make the tournament successful’’ Chairman Anim Addo.



‘’We believe that with your influence, you can help mobilize your people to travel to Cape Coast to support the flying Eaglets and by so doing the tournament will be a huge success for us all.



‘’As a sub-region, this is what we take pride in and it is our collective responsibility to grow it and make it better for which reason we decided to call on you today for you to give us the needed backing and support’’ he added.



For his part, His Excellency assured of his Commission's support for the good of the tournament and also added that Nigeria will give its unflinching support to the Black Stars at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament despite missing out to the Black Stars in the playoffs.



Nigeria and Ghana have been working together for so many years and it is my responsibility to continue that bilateral relationship’’ H.E Ete Ibas said.



‘’We will support Ghana Black Stars at the World Cup.



‘’It is good that the WAFU B U-17 is being played in Ghana. I urge the LOC to continue such engagements to strengthen the relationship between Ghana, Nigeria and the other countries in the sub-region’’ he added.



Ghana will host Nigeria in the opening match of the competition on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the Cape Coast stadium.



Champions Cote D’Ivoire, Niger, Gabon, Togo, Nigeria, Benin and host Ghana are the seven countries that would compete in the tournament slated for Cape Coast from Saturday, June 11 to Friday, June 24, 2022.