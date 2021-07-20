WAFA talisman Augustine Boakye confident of making Black Stars squad ahead of 2021 AFCON

Sports News of Tuesday, 20 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

West African Football Academy (WAFA) star Augustine Boakye is confident that he will make the Black Stars squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations to be hosted by Cameroon.



The much-anticipated tournament will commence in January 2022 with 24 countries set to compete for the covetous trophy.



The Black Stars is yet to win a major silverware since 1982 and are hoping to break the trophy drought next year.



However, the 20-year old who is rated as one of the best players in the Ghana Premier League after consistent swashbuckling performance in an interview with Angel TV expressed optimism of making the Ghana squad for the tournament.



“I have signed for Wolfsberger and I am hoping to have a better season with them in order to make the Black Stars. I had the opportunity to train with the Black Stars this season and I’m sure I will get a call up again”



“I’m sure I will make the Black Stars squad for AFCON 202” he said.