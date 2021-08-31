WAFA star Augustine Boakye arrives in Austria to begin Wolfsberger career

Sports News of Tuesday, 31 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian youngster, Augustine Boakye has arrived in Austria to begin his career with Bundesliga side Wolfsberger AC.



The attacking midfielder sealed a move abroad two months ago but paper works delayed his departure.



Boakye left the shores of Ghana and is currently in quarantine in his hotel in Austria before an official presentation is done on Friday.



The WAFA sensation signed a four-year deal with Wolfsburger in June 2021.



The 20-year-old was one of the best players in the Ghana Premier League. He was only beaten to the Player of the Year award by Hearts of Oak's Ibrahim Salifu.



"We are delighted that Augustine's transfer has finally worked out. This gives us another option for our offensive. Now, of course, we want to integrate him into the club and the team as soon as possible," says the manager of Wolfsberger Robin Dutt.



Boakye played 29 games for WAFA, providing 11 assists and winning seven man-of-the-match awards.