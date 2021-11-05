WAFA's Sampson Agyapong named MoTM in draw against Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Friday, 5 November 2021

Sampson Agyapong shines in WAFA draw with Hearts of Oak



• WAFA and Hearts of Oak are without a win after two games



• Hearts of Oak play Aduana Stars in GPLWK3





West African Football Academy(WAFA) forward, Sampson Agyapong was named NASCO man-of-the-match in his side's stalemate against Hearts of Oak.





Agyapong was on the scoresheet for WAFA as he pulled parity for the home after Kofi Kordzi had put the guest in front in a match that ended a goal apiece.



The young forward had an immense performance against the defending champions and also crowned a good day in the office with a goal and the accolade for the best performer.



The club in a Twitter post congratulated their number 10 for winning the MVP award following the draw.



WAFA continues their search for a first win of the season after a loss and a draw in the opening two games of the new season.



Just like WAFA, Hearts are without a victory in the first two games in their title defence season, something head coach Samuel Boadu might be worried about.



Up next for both clubs, WAFA will travel to Tamele to play the newly-promoted side Real Tamale United on November 13. Whereas, Hearts of Oak host Aduana Stars on Monday night football at the Accra Sports Stadium on November 14.



