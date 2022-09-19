WAFA rescind decision to withdraw from Ghana FA organised competitions

Sports News of Monday, 19 September 2022

West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) have rescinded the decision to withdraw from all Ghana FA-organised competitions for the 2022-23 season, GHANAsoccernet.com Headquarters can exclusively report.



The academy boys have pulled the plugs on their involvement in the zonal Division One League following a directive to relocate the relegated team to Gomoa Fetteh, as exclusively revealed by the country's leading football website.



But GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm that the WAFA have rescinded the decision following further stakeholder engagement with the Ghana Football Association.



WAFA have now agreed to relocate to Gomoa Fetteh to participate in the National Division One League zone two.



WAFA, which qualified to the elite division as a Zone two team, have been playing their home matches in Sogakope - current location for zone Three teams in the country's second-tier.



Officials of the club had been pushing to maintain their Sogakope base for home matches in the Division One but that has been outrightly rejected by the governing body.



With most of their juvenile players in school, the club believe relocating to Gomoa Fetteh will be counter-productive.



WAFA officially notified the football association over the decision to pull out of the league this season.



Multiple sources are told GHANAsoccernet.com that owners are considering retaining the club as solely as an academy.



WAFA got relegated last season after six years in the Ghanaian top-flight.