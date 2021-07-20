WAFA midfielder Enock Esubonteng nears Hearts of Oak switch

Sports News of Tuesday, 20 July 2021

Source: Oscar Mawuli Nuwati, Contributor

Newly-crowned Ghana Premier league champions Hearts of Oak are leading the race to capture highly sought-after WAFA midfielder Enock Esubonteng.



The 20-year-old had a sterling spell in the just ended Ghana premier league season with 4 goals, 3 assists, 1 man of the match award helping the Sogakope based side to a record third place finish.



The numbers have caught the eye of the National Under 23 coach Paa Kwasi Fabin who has reportedly penciled him down for a call up.



Hearts of Oak are looking to strengthening their midfield ahead of the CAF Champions League and believe the 20-year-old nimble-footed midfielder cum winger will be a key addition to their squad.



Talks are far advanced as the agreement is almost reached between the player’s representatives and Hearts of Oak. Once WAFA accepts the bid from the Phobians, the deal will be sealed.



“I am delighted to have helped my team secure a top 4 finish and we had to do it against the champions Accra hearts of oak. I am also glad everyone was here to see the kind of player I am and what I bring to the table.” When Enock Esubonteng was asked by media men about his proposed move to Accra Hearts of oak after Wafa beat the phobians in their last league match in Sogakope.



