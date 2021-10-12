WAFA edge Tema Youth in pre-season friendly

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

WAFA tested their readiness for the new Ghana Premier League season with a 2-1 victory over Tema Youth on Saturday, 9 October 2021.



The match was played at the WAFA Stadium in Sogakope.



Fit-again Eric Asamany bagged a brace for the academy boys as they dispatched the plucky Division One League side.



New WAFA coach Guillermo Hamdan Zaragoza is getting to know his team as he readies for the Ghana top-flight.



He must build a team without talisman Augustine Boakye, Enoch Asubonteng and defensive midfielder Nii Gyashie -who have been transferred.



WAFA open their league campaign against King Faisal at the Baba Yara Stadium.