WAFA draw 1-1 with Dreams FC at Sogakope

Sports News of Monday, 14 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

WAFA were pegged back at home as they played out a 1-1 draw with Dreams FC on Sunday in the Ghana Premier League.



The Academy Boys raced into the lead after 41 minutes when Augustine Boakye finished off an assist from Lawrence Agyekum.



Boakye drilled in a low shot to the right hand side of the goalkeeper Solomon Agbasi to go ahead in the match.



But before the first time whistle, Dreams managed to snatch the equalizer through Ali Huzaif.



This was after Abdul Basit Issah failed to hook away a corner kick inside the box and the ball went straight to Huzaif who converted from close range.



In the 71st minute, Enoch Asubonteng is brought down inside the box but the referee shockingly waived play to continue.



The referee consulted his assistants and concluded it should not be a penalty.



Dreams FC deserved the plaudits for putting up a good defensive performance to frustrate the Academy Boys.