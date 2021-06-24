WAFA beats Aduana Stars 3-2 to earn maximum points

Sports News of Thursday, 24 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Three first-half goals from WAFA dazed Aduana Stars who failed to recover as the Academy Boys snatched a 3-2 victory at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope.



Augustine Boakye opened the scoring after just five minutes before Justus Torsutsey and Youssoufou Atte killed the game after 35 minutes.



Sam Adams pulled one back before the break but a second-half fightback could only lead to a goal from Flavio Kongoza.



WAFA wasted no time in turning the heat on the Ogya Boys after Augustine Boakye blasted in the opener in just five minutes following a dominant display.



The Acacdemy Boys kept piling the pressure and 15 minutes later Justus Torsutsey turned in Enock Asubonteng's assist to make it 2-0.



Godwin Agbevor created the third which was brilliantly finished by Youssofou Atte.



And with three minutes left for halftime Sam Adams pulled one back.



WAFA were comfortable with their two-goal cushion and controlled most of the game in the second half.



However, a momentary lapse of concentration saw Flavio Kongoza reduce the deficit with three minutes left.