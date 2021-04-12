WAEC release new dates for 2021 WASSCE examinations

BBC Pidgin of Monday, 12 April 2021

Source: bbc.com

Di West African Examinations Council (WAEC) say di 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) wey dey hold around June, go happen two months after.



WAEC say for 16 August na when candidates go expect to sit for di examination, wey go end di following month by 30 September.



Dis new informate dey inside Friday statement wey di WAEC head of public affairs for Nigeria Demianus Ojijeogu, bin release.



Although di international timetable no follow inside di statement, di examination joinbodi promise say e no go delay before dem release am.



WAEC say dis change na as a result of dia joint decision wit di Nigeria federal ministry of education based on how Covid-19 don make di academic calendar change small.



Some local tori bin don report earlier say WAEC oga patapata for Nigeria Patrick Areghan bin don announce say di exams no go hold for 2021 again.



Di statement hala say no be wetin oga Areghan tok, tori pipo bin carry publish.



WASSCE na di examination wey candidates for West Africa kontris need to write in oda to gain admission into University.



